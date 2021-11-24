Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.31

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.31 and traded as high as $30.84. Hudson Global shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 47,839 shares trading hands.
HSON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.
