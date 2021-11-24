Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.31

Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.31 and traded as high as $30.84. Hudson Global shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 47,839 shares trading hands.

HSON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

