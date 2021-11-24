Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Hudson Capital stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Hudson Capital has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Capital stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.