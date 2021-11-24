Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 35,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

