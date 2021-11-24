HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.070-$4.270 EPS.

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 11,933,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. HP has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.