HP (NYSE:HPQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HP (NYSE:HPQ) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.19. 11,933,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. HP has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 7,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $244,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HP stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 117.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

