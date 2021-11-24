HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.52 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report $15.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.62 billion and the lowest is $15.43 billion. HP posted sales of $15.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $62.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.78 billion to $63.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $62.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.32 billion to $64.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPQ. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

NYSE HPQ traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The stock had a trading volume of 715,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,384. HP has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,430,226 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.