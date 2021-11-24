Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Position Trimmed by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,215,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 139,998 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for 2.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $133,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,387,281,000 after acquiring an additional 875,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after purchasing an additional 376,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,393,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,425,000 after purchasing an additional 244,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $3,410,190.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,713. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

