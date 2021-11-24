HOQU Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $362,715.20 and approximately $1.04 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

