HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.59

Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Several research analysts have commented on HMST shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,844,000 after buying an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,616,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 734,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after buying an additional 17,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after buying an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

