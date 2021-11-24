HomeServe (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.79).

Shares of HSV stock opened at GBX 925.50 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 83.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 876.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 933.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($15.91).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

