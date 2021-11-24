Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.
NYSE HEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
