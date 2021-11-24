Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

NYSE HEP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,573 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

