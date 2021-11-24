Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Hochschild Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

