Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys 251 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in American Tower by 59.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

NYSE:AMT opened at $262.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.28 and a 200-day moving average of $274.60. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

