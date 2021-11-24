Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,747.00

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market cap of $11.58 million and $21,747.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00046086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.64 or 0.00248598 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,638,050.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00045472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00086341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

