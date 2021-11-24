HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 38,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,406,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.91 and a quick ratio of 14.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a net margin of 79.88% and a return on equity of 63.04%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

