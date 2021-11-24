HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HRT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HireRight in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

