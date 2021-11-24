Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,154.91

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,154.91 ($15.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.55). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,168 ($15.26), with a volume of 15,802 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,162.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,154.91. The company has a market capitalization of £961.67 million and a PE ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 59.87%.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

