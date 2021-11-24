Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Acquired by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 176.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after acquiring an additional 385,913 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,780 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

