HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $91.26 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) will post $91.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.82 million to $102.70 million. HighPeak Energy posted sales of $11.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 688.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full-year sales of $212.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.28 million to $224.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $699.94 million, with estimates ranging from $670.78 million to $729.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%.

HPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HighPeak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,526,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPK opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

