Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.38. Hess posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hess by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HES traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.62. 27,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,070. Hess has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.07 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.