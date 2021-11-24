Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $175.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 925.73 and a beta of 1.55. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Heska in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

