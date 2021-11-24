Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to post sales of $71.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.17 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $280.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $311.52 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Shares of HTGC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.74. 3,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,654. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,194.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 403,708 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 92.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 509,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 244,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 173,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

