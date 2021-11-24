Helpico (HELP) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 61.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Helpico coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Helpico has traded 58.1% lower against the dollar. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $1,194.26 and approximately $8.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068948 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00072934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00088154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.27 or 0.07468793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,098.80 or 0.99872014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Helpico

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the exchanges listed above.

