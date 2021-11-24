Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.31 million.

HLIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,832. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $114.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $995,542 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 17.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

