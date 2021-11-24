Helical plc (LON:HLCL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.90

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Helical stock opened at GBX 451.51 ($5.90) on Wednesday. Helical has a one year low of GBX 332 ($4.34) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a market cap of £552.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 455.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 449.82.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Helical in a research report on Wednesday.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

