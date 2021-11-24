Hegic Hits Market Capitalization of $68.64 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $68.64 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00046632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00237074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00087738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

