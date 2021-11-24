Hedget Trading Down 37% Over Last Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.78 or 0.00006661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $671,601.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00045664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.80 or 0.00249905 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,631,271.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00085788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

