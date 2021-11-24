Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $135.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 5,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

