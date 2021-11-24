Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.70 Million

Brokerages expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to announce $135.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.00 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $125.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $530.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $517.04 million to $538.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $566.33 million, with estimates ranging from $529.81 million to $592.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE HR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 5,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.17 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 283.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 84,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

