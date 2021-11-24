Head-To-Head Contrast: OLO (NYSE:OLO) & DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI)

OLO (NYSE:OLO) and DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares OLO and DiDi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -30.84% -2.48% -2.01% DiDi Global N/A N/A N/A

49.0% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of DiDi Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OLO and DiDi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 1 6 0 2.86 DiDi Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

OLO presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.69%. DiDi Global has a consensus target price of 25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.88%. Given DiDi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DiDi Global is more favorable than OLO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OLO and DiDi Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $98.42 million 38.35 $3.06 million N/A N/A DiDi Global $21.63 billion 1.81 -$1.60 billion N/A N/A

OLO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DiDi Global.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc. provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DiDi Global Company Profile

DiDi Global Inc., a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. and changed its name to DiDi Global Inc. in June 2021. DiDi Global Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

