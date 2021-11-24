Head-To-Head Comparison: Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) & City (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and City (NASDAQ:CHCO) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and City’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 31.64% 9.38% 1.22% City 36.78% 12.51% 1.47%

This table compares Simmons First National and City’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $1.01 billion 3.47 $254.90 million $2.54 12.00 City $260.94 million 4.82 $89.60 million $5.53 15.03

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than City. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of City shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Simmons First National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of City shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Simmons First National and City, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 2 0 0 2.00 City 0 0 0 0 N/A

Simmons First National presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.11%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than City.

Risk and Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. City pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simmons First National pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. City pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and City has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

City beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The firm also offers consumer, real estate and commercial loans, checking, savings and time deposits, and specialized products and services, such as credit cards, trust and fiduciary services, investments, agricultural finance lending, equipment lending, insurance and small business administration. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

City Company Profile

City Holding Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services. The company was founded in March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

