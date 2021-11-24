Head to Head Comparison: Rafael (RFL) and The Competition

Rafael (NYSE: RFL) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rafael to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rafael and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael Competitors 307 965 1177 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Rafael’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rafael has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Rafael has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, meaning that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rafael and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08% Rafael Competitors -5.91% 13.38% 3.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $3.97 million -$24.54 million -4.07 Rafael Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 3.86

Rafael’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rafael competitors beat Rafael on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

