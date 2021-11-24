Head to Head Analysis: Siebert Financial (SIEB) and Its Peers

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Siebert Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Siebert Financial and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siebert Financial 8.24% 13.09% 0.47% Siebert Financial Competitors 28.87% 16.87% 6.08%

This table compares Siebert Financial and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siebert Financial $54.87 million $2.97 million 17.06 Siebert Financial Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.66

Siebert Financial’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Siebert Financial. Siebert Financial is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Siebert Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Siebert Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Siebert Financial and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial Competitors 509 2253 2294 71 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 12.02%. Given Siebert Financial’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Siebert Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Siebert Financial peers beat Siebert Financial on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

