Head-To-Head Analysis: Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) vs. SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hitachi Construction Machinery alerts:

Hitachi Construction Machinery has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and SJM’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hitachi Construction Machinery $7.67 billion 0.89 $97.20 million $1.51 42.27 SJM $967.83 million 4.60 -$384.11 million N/A N/A

Hitachi Construction Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hitachi Construction Machinery and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hitachi Construction Machinery 0 1 0 0 2.00 SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hitachi Construction Machinery and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hitachi Construction Machinery 1.97% 3.12% 1.45% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hitachi Construction Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hitachi Construction Machinery beats SJM on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service, and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction Machinery and Solution segments. The Construction Machinery segment includes mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines; and double front work machine. The Solution segment covers the manufacture and sale of parts not included in the construction machinery business, and service sales. The company was founded in January 30,1955 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.