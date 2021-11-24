HC Wainwright Raises Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Price Target to $49.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its target price lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 101.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Shares of AADI stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $508.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 259,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $135,000.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.