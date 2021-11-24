HC Wainwright Increases Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target to $42.00

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 212.27% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of IVA opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. Inventiva has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $19.06.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Inventiva will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

