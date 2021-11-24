Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $275.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $266.29 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total value of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,953 shares of company stock worth $32,406,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

