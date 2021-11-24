Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $424,000 in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 155,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in NCR by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,220,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NCR by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

