Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $948,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 22,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 17.4% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 51.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.78.

NYSE:WNS opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. WNS has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

