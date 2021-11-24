Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Dircks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $7,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,539 shares of company stock worth $33,709,766. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI stock opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.49 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.68.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.