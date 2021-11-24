Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 95 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

