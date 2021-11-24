Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 215 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $701,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $57,000. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $343,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.61.

CRWD stock opened at $230.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.24 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.80 and a beta of 1.34.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total value of $798,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.25, for a total transaction of $1,416,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,399 shares of company stock worth $40,321,394. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

