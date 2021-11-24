Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €250.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €250.00 ($284.09) target price by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($120.45) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €155.45 ($176.65).

Shares of HLAG opened at €204.60 ($232.50) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €60.50 ($68.75) and a 1 year high of €235.60 ($267.73). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €200.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €189.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

