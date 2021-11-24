Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of HASI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.88. 3,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,541. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

