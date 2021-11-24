Halma’s (HLMAF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

