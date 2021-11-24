Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.29. 273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,074. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

HAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haemonetics stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

