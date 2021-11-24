GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.
Shares of GXO stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
