GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Loop Capital currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GXO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Shares of GXO stock opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.