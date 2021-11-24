Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy Purchases 54,500 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, for a total transaction of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,906,000.00.

GH stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. 1,567,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,991. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.19 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

