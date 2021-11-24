Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Buys $5,142,620.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Helmy Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. 1,567,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,991. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.19 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.50.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

