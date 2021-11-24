Gregory Unis Sells 6,357 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. 17,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.25. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.56.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

