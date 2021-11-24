Greenfield FTC Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenfield FTC Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 48.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 492,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 465,991 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Greenfield FTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Greenfield FTC Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 532,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,760,934. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

